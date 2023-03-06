Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently got injured while shooting for his film Project K. The actor experienced a muscle tear in the right rib cage while shooting. He also revealed that all the work on the sets has been suspended and cancelled for the time being.

Amitabh Bachchan injured on the sets of Project K in Hyderabad; says, “Rib cartilage popped broke…”

Bachchan wrote on his blog, “In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured - rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage, cancelled shoot, did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home. Strapping has been done and rest been advocated. Yes painful. On movement and breathing, will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur. Some medication is on also for pain.”

He further added, “So all work that was to be done has been suspended and cancelled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs.” Amitabh continued, “I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities, but yes in rest and generally lying around.”

“It shall be difficult or let me say I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening. So do not come and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming. All else is well,” Bachchan concluded.

Project K is Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. The film is simultaneously being shot in Hindi and Telugu.

On the work front, Bachchan was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai last year, which also starred Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra. Apart from Project K, Bachchan will soon feature in Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84.

