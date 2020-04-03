The franchise Naagin has always been a favourite for the audience ever since its first instalment. Now that it’s on its fourth instalment, the show was launched with Nia Sharma, Vijendra Kumeria, and Jasmin Bhasin in lead roles. However, after a few episodes, the show saw Jasmin Bhasin’s exit and it was assumed that this happened because the makers wanted to rope Rashami Desai in.

In her recent live session on Instagram, Jasmin Bhasin clarified that she was aware of her role being a finite one. Her exit from the show has nothing to do with Rashami’s entry on the show. She also said that both of them are on good terms and have worked previously on Dil Se Dil Tak so they have an understanding. Both of them are thorough professionals and there is no issue between them.

Well, we finally can put these rumours to rest!

