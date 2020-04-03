Bollywood Hungama

Leonardo DiCaprio launches America’s Food Fund amid coronavirus pandemic, raises $12 million

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio has launched America's Food Fund amid Coronavirus pandemic to help the millions of communication affected during this global health crisis.

DiCaprio serves as a co-founder of America’s Food Fund along with with philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs. Apple and the Ford Foundation are financially helping amid this crisis.

In the face of this crisis, organizations like World Central Kitchen and Feeding America have inspired us all with their unwavering commitment to feed the most vulnerable people in need," Leonardo DiCaprio said in a statement, reported by USA Today. “I thank them for their tireless work on the frontlines, they deserve all of our support.”

The organization plans to raise funds to help the low-income families, the elderly, people who are facing job issues and children who dependent on school lunch programs..

The food fund will work organizations like World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

