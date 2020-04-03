Bollywood Hungama

Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya to make his debut with OTT film Bamfaad

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal's son Aditya is all set to make his acting debut with the ZEE5 original film Bamfaad. The director Ranjan Chandel will also be making his debut as a director with this film. This film will also mark the digital debut of Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey.

While talking to a web portal, Aditya said that he feels great to begin his journey by playing Nasir Jamal, a character that fascinated him ever since he read the script. Aditya said that even though the driving force of the film is the love story, it has many more layers to it. Shalini Pandey plays the role of Neelam and said that her character is a bold and strong 24-year-old.

Bamfaad is presented by Anurag Kashyap and is a tale of passion, friendship, betrayal, loss and love. The film will go live on April 10.

