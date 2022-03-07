South Korean actress Han So Hee, popular for The World of the Married, Nevertheless, My Name, has responded to a controversy surrounding her mother. Her agency 9ato Entertainment released a lengthy statement after it was alleged that her mother was involved in a fraud case worth tens of thousands of dollars.

My Name actress Han So Hee’s agency releases statement regarding her mother’s involvement in fraud case

On March 6, a YouTuber claimed that the actress' mother had used an account under Han So Hee's name in the fraud case. This has allegedly led to the actress being sued for violating the Electronic Financial Transactions Act. According to Korean tabloid Soompi, the statement read, "[Han So Hee’s] mother Ms. Shin used a bank account under Han So Hee’s name in the process of borrowing money. Ms. Shin arbitrarily opened the bank account when Han So Hee was a minor, and she used that account to borrow money without Han So Hee’s knowledge."

"Similar cases happened a few more times. There was even a case involving the forgery of a private document. Due to this series of cases, a civil trial was carried out, and the court drew a clear line that Han So Hee had nothing to do with these cases. The Ulsan District Court’s final ruling on April 8, 2021 stated, “Money was borrowed using an account under Han So Hee’s name, but it is insufficient to acknowledge that Han So Hee is jointly responsible for the debt due to this, so there is no evidence to acknowledge [her involvement],” it further said.

"We apologize for causing concern with private matters rather than an acting project. However, we are giving an additional explanation again because we are hoping that there will be no other victims in the future. Furthermore, we are additionally revealing that Han So Hee has no plans to take responsibility for this debt. This is to block from the source the actions of [Ms. Shin] using her daughter’s name to borrow money and abusing the fact that her daughter is a famous celebrity to borrow money. It is true that [Han So Hee] cannot cut the moral ties between mother and daughter. She feels apologetic for people who were harmed against her will. Despite this, we hope that incidents like these will not be repeated through this strong response. Please be understanding," it concluded.

Meanwhile, Han So Hee is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Disney+ drama Soundtrack No. 1 alongside Park Hyung Sik. It tells the story of two best friends who have known each other for 20 years. As they suddenly end up living together for two weeks, they realize their true feelings for each other and their longtime friendship begins to take turns.

The show stars Park Hyung Sik as Han Sun Woo, a charming rookie photographer, and Han So Hee as Lee Eun So, an honest and straightforward lyricist. The drama is being helmed by director Kim Hee Won of Vincenzo and joined by the writer Chae Yoon (She Would Never Know).

