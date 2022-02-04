South Korean romance drama Soundtrack No.1, starring Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee, will reportedly premiere next month on Disney+.

As per the report in Korean tabloid Soompi, the upcoming “musical drama” Soundtrack No.1 is officially coming next month and would be released via Disney+ in March. A source from the drama stated, “It will be unveiled in March through Disney+, a world-class streaming service that provides the best entertainment experience with outstanding storytelling and innovative content.”

Soundtrack No. 1 tells the story of two best friends who have known each other for 20 years. As they suddenly end up living together for two weeks, they realize their true feelings for each other and their longtime friendship begins to take turns.

The show stars Park Hyung Sik as Han Sun Woo, a charming rookie photographer, and Han So Hee as Lee Eun So, an honest and straightforward lyricist.The drama is being helmed by director Kim Hee Won of Vincenzo and joined by the writer Chae Yoon (She Would Never Know).

The drama previously released scene-cuts of Park Hyung Sik and Han So Heefrom music videos of the OSTs instead of teasers, followed by the release of several drama OSTs including ‘Love Beyond Words’ by Super Junior‘s Kyuhyun, ‘Want to Be Happy’ by Park Bo Ram, ‘Your Tender Heart Hurts Me’ by Davichi, and ‘My Love’ by Kim Jong Kook.

