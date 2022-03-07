comscore

Sonakshi Sinha lands in legal trouble, non-bailable warrant issued against her in 2019 fraud case

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has landed in legal trouble after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her in a 2019 fraud case. The actress was reportedly accused of not attending an event in Delhi after allegedly receiving an advance payment of around Rs. 37 lakh.

Reports suggest that Sonakshi Sinha was supposed to appear as the chief guest at an event in Delhi. However, she failed to attend it. The event organiser Pramod Sharma, a resident of Moradabad, had filed a fraud case at the Katghar Police Station area after Sonakshi Sinha allegedly failed to return several calls regarding the payment.

In 2019, Sonakshi Sinha had reached Moradabad to record her statement in the same case. A case was registered against her under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sonakshi Sinha had earlier released a statement and dismissed the allegations made against her. “An event organiser who couldn’t live up to his commitment obviously thinks he can make a fast buck by maligning my crystal clear image in the press. There is full cooperation with the authorities from my end for the investigation to be conducted. Would request the media not to fan these bizarre claims of an unscrupulous man,” the actress had tweeted.

