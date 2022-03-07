comscore

EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan to perform at the 22nd edition of IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The grandest celebration of Indian Cinema, the International Indian Film Academy Awards, is set to thrill fans with its 22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on MAY 20th and 21st, 2022. An announcement was made for ticket sales for IIFA Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 2022. Hosted by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the highly anticipated event promises to be a mélange of glitz and glamour with stunning performances from Bollywood’s superstars including Varun Dhawan among others.

EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan to perform at the 22nd edition of IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi

EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan to perform at the 22nd edition of IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi

As the ticket sales are all set to go LIVE on the 8th of March, 2022 - Varun Dhawan who is gearing up to perform at the 22nd edition of IIFA 2022 said, “Performing at IIFA is always a sheer delight. We all missed IIFA during the pandemic, and now it's back with a bang and I'm extremely happy to be a part of it. I am excited for this incredible industry reunion at the 22nd edition of the IIFA Awards at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.”

With excitement increasing all over the world, people can now get an opportunity to buy tickets to the biggest celebration of Indian Cinema.

The event will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of destinations and magnetic experiences.

