Prime Video today announced the worldwide premiere date of the second season of Mumbai Diaries. Premiering on October 6 the second season will unfold with the doctors, trainees, and staff of Bombay General Hospital dealing with the aftermath of the terror attacks and their personal struggles that follow, juxtaposing it against the devastation brought by the Mumbai floods. The intricately woven narrative tells a gripping tale of human spirit and perseverance in the face of diversity.

Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, the medical drama is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment. The series brings back the highly versatile ensemble star cast from the previous season, which includes Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.

“We are always looking for stories that deeply resonate with our diverse customers. Mumbai Diaries is one such series that appeals to a wide audience with its gritty, immersive, edge-of-the-seat narrative. It also takes a look at the human behind the first responder, in the fast-paced world of an emergency room,” said Nikhil Madhok, head of Hindi Originals, Prime Video India, "The second season of Mumbai Diaries propels the narrative of the medical team at Bombay General Hospital forward, by putting them at the centre of a literal and metaphorical storm. The series is our fourth collaboration with Emmay Entertainment, who share our commitment towards telling stories that entertain and engage. I am confident that this new season of Mumbai Diaries will strike a deep chord with its relatability and authenticity with viewers, not only within the country but also from around the world.”

“Mumbai Diaries is an intricately woven medical drama that explores the trials and triumphs of our frontline workers and the heroes of the medical community. After the overwhelming love and acclaim received for Mumbai Diaries 26/11, we’ve upped the stakes this season for our protagonists as they’re faced with challenges that will test them on all fronts,” said creator and director, Nikkhil Advani. “We’re excited to be back with yet another collaboration with Prime Video, and look forward to bringing Mumbai Diaries Season Two to viewers across the world.”

