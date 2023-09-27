Dhak Dhak is directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja. The film will hit theatres on the 13th of October, 2023.

The wait is finally over as the makers excite fans with the release of the highly anticipated film, Dhak Dhak, starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The first look of the film was unveiled last year. The leading ladies of Dhak Dhak took to social media to announce the release of their film.

Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Dhak Dhak to release on October 13

They looked fierce as they posed with their bikes on the poster. The film's story revolves around four ordinary women who come together for an extraordinary journey of emotions, adventures, and discovery on a bike trip from Delhi to Khardung La. It explores how this journey changed their destinies forever.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Outsider Films, in association with BLM Pictures, Dhak Dhak is directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja. The film will hit theatres on the 13th of October, 2023.

