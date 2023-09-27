Colour Yellow Production, guided by the vision of Aanand L Rai, after announcing that they will be launching a newcomer - Ansh Duggal, proudly introduces Pragati Srivastava. This step further highlights Colour Yellow Productions' enduring commitment to nurturing emerging talents and expanding the horizons of storytelling. Pragati Srivastava joins the esteemed roster of artists who have worked with Colour Yellow Productions.

Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions welcomes newcomer Pragati Srivastava

"It might look like it’s an Actor’s debut in the movie world but actually it’s my debut in believing in other’s dreams. It’s always important for you to have the quality of trusting people. So thank you Pragati for trusting in Colour Yellow in this definite beautiful journey of yours in the movies." shares Aanand L Rai.

Here’s a Chorri with a new story! ????#HelloFromColourYellow PRAGATI SRIVASTAVA (@officialpragati)! Welcome to the movies ???? With a captivating blend of talent and beauty, she's set to grace the screen like never before ????@cypplOfficial #PragatiSrivastava #Bollywood… pic.twitter.com/3ZdjRAgQJd — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) September 27, 2023

Pragati Srivastava joins Ansh Duggal for Colour Yellow Productions' upcoming projects. Colour Yellow Productions is celebrated for crafting memorable characters in films such as Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Tanu Weds Manu, and Raanjhanaa.

