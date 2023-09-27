comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 27.09.2023 | 10:50 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj Yaariyan 2 Tiger 3 Jawan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions welcomes newcomer Pragati Srivastava

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions welcomes newcomer Pragati Srivastava

en Bollywood News Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions welcomes newcomer Pragati Srivastava

Pragati Srivastava joins Ansh Duggal for Colour Yellow Productions' upcoming projects.

By Monica Yadav -

Colour Yellow Production, guided by the vision of Aanand L Rai, after announcing that they will be launching a newcomer - Ansh Duggal, proudly introduces Pragati Srivastava. This step further highlights Colour Yellow Productions' enduring commitment to nurturing emerging talents and expanding the horizons of storytelling. Pragati Srivastava joins the esteemed roster of artists who have worked with Colour Yellow Productions.

Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions welcomes newcomer Pragati Srivastava

Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions welcomes newcomer Pragati Srivastava

"It might look like it’s an Actor’s debut in the movie world but actually it’s my debut in believing in other’s dreams. It’s always important for you to have the quality of trusting people. So thank you Pragati for trusting in Colour Yellow in this definite beautiful journey of yours in the movies." shares Aanand L Rai.

Pragati Srivastava joins Ansh Duggal for Colour Yellow Productions' upcoming projects. Colour Yellow Productions is celebrated for crafting memorable characters in films such as Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Tanu Weds Manu, and Raanjhanaa.

ALSO READ: Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions introduces Ansh Duggal; filmmaker expresses gratitude

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ashutosh Gowariker reveals that originally,…

Aamir Khan set to kickstart projects with…

Gurmmeet Singh, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba,…

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail trailer to be…

Akshay Oberoi completes shooting the…

EXCLUSIVE: Ali Fazal to feature in a cameo…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification