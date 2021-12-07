Emmay Entertainment & Zee Studios' Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway starring Rani Mukerji is heading to cinemas. The film, which recently completed the principal photography, will be released in theatres on May 20, 2022. The film is based on a true incident that rocked children and human rights at an international level.

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is shot extensively in Estonia and in some parts of India. Emmya Entertainment announced the release date on December 7 with a tweet that read, "With the odds against her, this mother must fight it all and more to be strong for her children! Inspired by a true story, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway starring #RaniMukerji releases in theatres on Friday, May 20th 2022!"

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment, and Zee Studios.

