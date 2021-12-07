comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.12.2021 | 10:17 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bob Biswas Tadap Antim – The Final Truth 83 Dhamaka Atrangi Re
follow us on

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway starring Rani Mukerji releases in theatres on May 20, 2022

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Emmay Entertainment & Zee Studios' Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway starring Rani Mukerji is heading to cinemas. The film, which recently completed the principal photography, will be released in theatres on May 20, 2022. The film is based on a true incident that rocked children and human rights at an international level.

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway starring Rani Mukerji releases in theatres on May 20, 2022

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is shot extensively in Estonia and in some parts of India. Emmya Entertainment announced the release date on December 7 with a tweet that read, "With the odds against her, this mother must fight it all and more to be strong for her children! Inspired by a true story, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway starring #RaniMukerji releases in theatres on Friday, May 20th 2022!"

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment, and Zee Studios.

ALSO READ: Rani Mukerji wraps Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway

More Pages: Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Jacqueline Fernandez summoned by ED in Delhi…

iLEAD introduces a fresh voice, Deepika…

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Couple…

SCOOP: Dharma Productions in talks with…

Tadap star Ahan Shetty roped in as the face…

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Salman…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification