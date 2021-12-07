Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on December 9. The couple, along with their families and friends, reached the wedding venue on December 6 after leaving Mumbai from private Kalina airport. The pre-wedding festivities begin from today, December 7. As the groom and bride sides are ready for the wedding week, the couple will be dancing to some of the groovy tracks from Katrina Kaif's discography.

As per reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be dancing to the beats of 'Kala Chashma' and 'Nachde Ne Saare' from Katrina's 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho. Interestingly, the film's director, Nitya Mehra, is also one of the confirmed guests at the wedding. Reports also suggest that the couple may dance to 'Teri Ore' from Singh Is Kinng. Meanwhile, it is being reported that Ranbir Kapoor songs won't be included at the sangeet.

For unversed, Katrina Kaif dated Ranbir Kapoor for quite a long time. They even worked together in films including Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani (2009), Rajneeti (2019), and Jagga Jasoos (2017).

As per reports, apart from Karan and Farah, Dr. Jewel Gamadia (Katrina's holistic doctor), Yasmin Karachiwala (her trainer), Amit Thakur (hair stylist), Daniel Bauer (makeup artist), Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal's girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and Angira Dhar are confirmed attendees at the wedding. The reports also suggest Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rohit Shetty, Hrithik Roshan, and Ali Abbas Zafar might be present but nothing is confirmed yet.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, their families left for Rajasthan on December 6 from Mumbai's Kalina airport. The two of them left separately but greeted the paparazzi.

