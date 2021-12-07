comscore

Last Updated 07.12.2021 | 9:45 AM IST

Salman Khan’s entire family likely to attend Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding; no clue on Salman

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

Will he, won’t he? Speculations on whether Salman Khan will attend his close friend and protégée Katrina Kaif (soon to be Kaushal)’s wedding in Jaipur later this week can be laid to rest.

Salman Khan’s entire family likely to attend Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding; no clue on Salman

Sources close to Salman reveal that the entire Khan family is expected to attend the Katrina-Kaushal wedding in Jaipur. “Katrina is very close to Salman’s sisters. Both his sisters are expected to attend with their husbands. I think Katrina is also keen on Salman’s parents and Helen Aunty attending the wedding. But considering their age and health they may not be able to make it,” says the source.

As for Salman attending the wedding, no one knows how his mind works, especially when it comes to Katrina who, according to his close friends, is the only woman he really wanted to marry. But as their relationship evolved, Katrina outgrew Salman.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Couple to host reception for film industry on a later date

