Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Eshaan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan support Roshan family; speak up about Sunaina Roshan

In a shocking turn of events, a day ago, Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to call out the Roshans alleging that they assaulted Sunaina Roshan and are planning to throw her behind bars. This comes after Sunaina Roshan extended her support to Kangana Ranaut on Twitter. But Eshaan Roshan, who is the cousin of Hrithik Roshan, has risen to the occasion and lashed out on the Ranaut sisters for making false allegations against the family. Not just him but Sussanne Khan too has come out in support in of her former husband and his family.

Eshaan Roshan took to Twitter to share a series of tweets where he not only explained the crisis that his uncle Rakesh Roshan is undergoing but also about how Sunaina Roshan is vulnerable. He said, “It’s sad to see how people can stoop this low as to use a vulnerable period of the family for their own ends. Even if there is a family crisis, Didi has the law and order machinery of this country for her.” He went on to add, “Why are these sisters obsessed with this family ? My bade papa is undergoing a health crisis, Didi is vulnerable. It’s a very sensitive period for our family.I request these people to be sensitive and not act as vultures.”

It’s sad to see how people can stoop this low as to use a vulnerable period of the family for their own ends. Even if there is a family crisis, Didi has the law and order machinery of this country for her. — Eshaan Roshan (@RoshanEshaan) June 19, 2019

Why are these sisters obsessed with this family ? My bade papa is undergoing a health crisis, Didi is vulnerable. It’s a very sensitive period for our family.I request these people to be sensitive and not act as vultures. — Eshaan Roshan (@RoshanEshaan) June 19, 2019

On the other hand, Sussanne Khan posted this note on her Instagram page wherein she said, “As a part of my experience with all concerned and in my life span of being a part of this close knit family, I know Sunaina, to be an extremely loving warm, caring person, who is in an unfortunate situation. Sunaina’s father is undergoing major health crisis. Her mother herself is vulnerable to say the least. Please respect a family’s tough period, each family goes through such times. I needed to say this as someone who has been a part of this family for long.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Jun 19, 2019 at 5:47am PDT

Now, there has been a heart to heart version of none other than Sunaina Roshan in the matter. Sunaina Roshan, contradictory of what the family claims, has supported each and every tweet made by Rangoli Chandel clarifying that her family has been torturing her. She maintained that she is in love with a certain Muslim journalist Ruhail Amin and that her family has been completely against the relationship and hence has been harassing her over the same. On the other hand, she agreed that she has indeed taken the help of Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel so that she can get justice on the matter.

Despite Eshaan Roshan and Sussanne Khan supporting the family, the Roshans including Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan are maintaining staunch silence on the matter.