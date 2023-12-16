Biggest stars in B-Town, on 21st December 2023, led by Amitabh Bachchan, will grace the 60th birthday celebrations of producer Anand Pandit. The man is also celebrating the 20 years of his real estate company 'Lotus Developers' on 21st December and is known for his Midas touch and his legendary generosity across the industry.

Sonu Nigam to host producer Anand Pandit’s 60th birthday celebrations; Vishal- Sheykhar to light up the party

A source has now revealed that musical duo Vishal & Sheykhar, who are very close friends of Anand Pandit, will be performing at what is turning out to be the biggest B-Town bash of 2023. Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani are one of the most prominent names in the music industry. They have been streamed over 3 billion times on YouTube, and boast over 72 number-one singles in blockbuster films like Om Shanti Om (2007), Student of the Year (2012), Chennai Express (2013), Bang Bang! (2014), Happy New Year (2014), Sultan (2016), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019) and Pathaan (2023) among many others.

They are expected to perform some of their most popular hits during the star-studded evening and turn the party into a foot-tapping musical extravaganza. While musical entertainment for the evening will be helmed by composers Vishal & Shekhar, sources have now revealed that singer Sonu Nigam, who is a close friend of Anand Pandit, will play the host at the party. The award-winning and versatile singer is taking on hosting duties after almost 15 years of hosting Filmfare Awards.

