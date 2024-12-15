Actor Aftab Shivdasani took to Instagram today, December 15, to announce a thrilling update about the much-awaited Masti 4. In a candid snapshot shared by the actor, co-stars Riteish Deshmukh and Jitendra, along with director Milap Zaveri, are seen sharing a moment of camaraderie, giving fans a glimpse into the fun-filled atmosphere on set.

It’s official! Milap Zaveri’s Masti 4 goes on floors, Aftab Shivdasani shares picture featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Jitendra

Fans of the franchise have been eagerly waiting for updates since the film was announced earlier this year in February. Sharing his excitement about helming the project, Aftab wrote, "The madness begins. The funniest of them so far."

Director Milap Zaveri expressed his gratitude and joy and he too shared a funny post with Riteish. He captioned the post, “Get ready for 4 times the #Masti with #Masti4. #Masti4 shoot begins. Missed you at the Mahurat today @vivekoberoi. Love you @riteishd @aftabshivdasani. Meanwhile.. the first day of #Masti4."

Masti 4, directed by Milap Zaveri, aims to recreate the uproarious humor and charm of the original 2004 film while venturing into new comedic territory. The franchise, known for its blend of love, laughter, and chaos, has been a fan favorite for two decades. The film is produced by Indra Kumar, Amar Jhunjhunwala, Ashok Thakeria, and Shikha Ahluwalia, all of whom expressed confidence in this installment exceeding expectations.

