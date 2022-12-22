On Thursday, Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at the Patiala House Court for the hearing of her plea for permission to visit Bahrain, her birthplace.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is all set for the release of her upcoming film, Cirkus. Amid the promotions of the Rohit Shetty directorial, the actress is once again in the headlines for her alleged involvement in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case. For the unversed, Jacqueline had filed a petition in a Delhi court for permission to go to her birthplace Bahrain from December 23.

Money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea for permission to go to Bahrain

On Thursday, December 22, Jacqueline reached Delhi's Patiala House Court for the hearing on her petition. During the hearing, the judge said, “You can withdraw the application and let the question of charge first be decided. Otherwise I will pass a judicial order,” the judge said.

The Kick actress had a discussion with her lawyers and informed the court that she was withdrawing her application “at this stage”.

During the brief arguments, the Enforcement Directorate, reportedly, opposed her plea, saying if she is allowed to go abroad she may not return. “She is a foreign national. Though she has her career here, she can make her career somewhere else (also).”

In the counterargument, the actress informed the court that she had previously been given permission to travel overseas while the investigation was ongoing before withdrawing the application. As per a report by PTI, Fernandez asserted, “My next date, in this case, is Jan 6. I will return by Jan 5, even though that's not my turn to argue on the 6th. There's no lack of cooperation from me, never was, nor will,” her counsel told the court.

Coming back to the professional front, as mentioned earlier, Jacqueline’s next film Cirkus is slated to release on December 23. The ensemble star cast of the film also includes Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, and Sanjay Mishra, among others.

