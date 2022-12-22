The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlist for 10 categories which include the documentary feature, international film, makeup and hairstyling, score, original song, sound, visual effects, and shorts, for the 95th Oscars, and it's a proud moment for India! For the unversed, Chhello Show (The Last Show), and the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR have managed to grab a spot in the International Feature Film and Best Original Song categories respectively.

Oscars 2023: Chhello Show makes it to the shortlist in the International Feature Film category

After the announcement, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, producer Dheer Momaya and director Pan Nalin said, “We are humbled and overjoyed that our heartfelt ode to the cinematic medium Last Film Show (Chhello Show) has been recognized by the world’s preeminent awards body, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Ever since our selection by the Film Federation of India as India’s Official Entry to the 95th Oscars, we knew in our hearts that the film was bound for something special. We would like to thank the FFI, the millions of people who watched and admired Chhello Show, as well as our international distributors who gave the film a well-deserved push. This is a historic moment for India and we hope to bring the Oscar home very soon,” in a joint statement.

For the unversed, Chhello Show is a Gujarati-language film. It revolves around a young boy yearning to make it out of his village after he gets infatuated with cinema.

Interestingly, Chhello Show will compete with Argentina, 1985, Decision to Leave, All Quiet on the Western Front, Close and The Blue Caftan, among others. Meanwhile, two more official entries have managed to make it to the shortlist, which are All That Breathes (for Best Documentary Feature), and The Elephant Whisperers (for Best Documentary Short).

The nominations for the Academy Awards will be announced on January 24 while the event will be held on March 12, 2023, at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrates Chhello Show; director Pan Nalin and child artist Bhavin Rabari appear in a special episode

More Pages: The Last Show Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.