Last Updated 24.11.2022 | 9:11 PM IST

Money laundering case: Delhi Court defers Jacqueline Fernandez’s hearing till December 12

Bollywood News

Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at Patiala House Court in Delhi on November 24 in connection with a Rs 200 crores money laundering case.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The hearing in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar against Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was to be held in the Patiala House Court today. The actress appeared in court for the hearing. However, the Delhi court has deferred the hearing of the case till December 12.

Money laundering case: Delhi Court defers Jacqueline Fernandez’s hearing till December 12

For those unversed, the Enforcement Directorate had mentioned that the actress can escape the country since she has the money. ED had questioned Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi several times. During the investigation, Jacqueline’s stylist, Leepakshi Ellawadi admitted to receiving Rs. 3 crores from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Two weeks back, the court had extended the temporary bail granted to the Kick actress. As per a report by ANI, after hearing from the lawyers for Fernandez and the ED, the court delayed a decision on the actress's bail petition for Friday. While ED claimed that she posed a flight risk, the judge questioned the agency as to why the actor had not yet been detained.

Earlier, Jacqueline had told the agency, “I have been speaking to Sukesh since February 2017. In August 2021, he was arrested, after which I never met him. He told me that he is the owner of Sun TV and from the political family of Jayalalithaa.”

Coming to her professional front, the 37-year-old actress was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu. The film, which was released on October 25, performed poorly. She has a bunch of projects in her kitty including Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal starrer Crakk.

Also Read: Money laundering case: Delhi court extends Jacqueline Fernandez’s interim bail to November 15

