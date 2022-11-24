Hollywood couple Tom Holland and Zendaya are going to tie the knot soon as they are thinking about a real future together.

Hollywood couple Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship is going strong and it seems the couple are already discussing future plans. More than a year after making their romance official, Tom and Zendaya are considering getting married and settling down together, according to the latest reports. According to US Weekly, the couple is in a serious relationship.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are in “settling-down mode”: Report

According to a report by US Weekly, an insider has told the portal that the couple's relationship is getting serious and the two are discussing the future, which suggests that the two may be planning a wedding. The insider added, “They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together.”

Earlier there were reports that both are planning to live together. But Tom has rubbished rumours of them buying a house together in London. The actor talked about his future plans and starting a family last year.

Tom and Zendaya became close after working together on the Spider-Man franchise, and the two first sparked romance rumours when photos of the duo kissing went viral. The two were then seen on vacation together. Later Holland and Zendaya finally made their romance official on the red carpet at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere.

Both Tom and Zendaya have spoken on different occasions about keeping their relationship out of the public eye. Speaking to GQ in 2021, Tom said, “This isn't a conversation I can have without her. You know, I respect her very much ... This is not my story. This is our story. And we'll talk about it.”

