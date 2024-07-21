While news of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha becoming parents hit the tube earlier this week, fans of the couple were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their newborn. Without further ado, Richa and Ali decided to share a post after the delivery of the actress with the photo of their baby girl. Although the couple have not announced any names as yet, the proud parents did pen a beautiful message for their daughter.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha drop FIRST photo of their baby girl

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha receive love from industry insiders

Ali Fazal made a quirky remark about the baby being their ‘biggest collaboration ever’ in the caption and said, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings ..”

While this is the first post the couple shared after the arrival of their baby, along with fans, many industry insiders as well as friends of the couple dropped sweet congratulatory messages to the new parents. Among them was Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tabu, Taapsee Pannu Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Gauahar Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Neeti Mohan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Heeramandi co-star Manisha Koirala, and several others dropped heart emojis and sweet notes to the couple. “Welcome to the world baby girl! You make it a better place,” said Konkana Sen Sharma whereas Kalki too shared a beautiful comment saying, “Changing the world one drop of sun at a time”. Actor Angad Bedi had a quirky message to write, wherein he said, “God bless and enjoy this new phase its the most enriching.. @therichachadha @alifazal9 bholi-guddu ka ladoo!!!”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)



About Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s baby

The couple announced their pregnancy on social media in February, and later, actress Richa Chadha continued to give her social media followers a sneak peek into her pregnancy journey. On July 18, the couple shared a joint statement wherein they announced the arrival of their daughter and said, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24!" The couple also added in the statement, "Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings!” Ali and Richa, who tied the knot during COVID, hosted a traditional and lavish wedding for their friends and family in 2022.

