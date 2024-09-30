At 74 years of age, Mithun’s career spans decades, making him one of the most beloved figures in Indian cinema.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister recognized the contributions of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who is set to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. At 74 years of age, Mithun’s career spans decades, making him one of the most beloved figures in Indian cinema.

Mithun Chakraborty to be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award on October 8 at 70th National Film Awards

The Minister took to social media to share the news, stating, “Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema.”

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 8 during the 70th National Film Awards. Mithun will become the 54th recipient of this esteemed recognition, which was established in 1969 to honour Dadasaheb Phalke, often regarded as the founding father of Indian cinema. Throughout its history, the award has celebrated a host of luminaries, including notable figures from various artistic fields, such as Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, and Yash Chopra. The last recipient before Mithun was actress Waheeda Rehman, who received the award in 2021.

Mithun Chakraborty’s career trajectory is nothing short of inspiring. He initially gained acclaim for his role in the critically acclaimed drama Mrigayaa, directed by Mrinal Sen, which won a National Award. This marked the beginning of his illustrious journey in the film industry. Mithun's performances in the 1980s in blockbusters like Disco Dancer, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, and Commando were highly appreciated.

Earlier this year, he was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian awards, further acknowledging his extensive contributions to the arts.

