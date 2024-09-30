comscore
Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan joins Salman Khan’s action entertainer Sikandar: Report

Salman Khan will portray a compassionate businessman who carries the weight of emotional scars from his past.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Anjini Dhawan, the niece of actor Varun Dhawan, is set to join the star-studded cast of Salman Khan's upcoming action-packed film, Sikandar. This marks a significant step forward for the young actress, who recently made her modest debut in the dramedy Binny and Family last week.

As per a report in Mid-day, while Binny and Family may not have achieved commercial success, it appears that Anjini's performance in the film caught the attention of the makers of Sikandar a highly anticipated project that promises to be a cinematic extravaganza. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss and also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, and Kajal Aggarwal, is slated for release during Eid 2025.

A source close to the production revealed, " It is not known yet what Anjini’s character’s relationship will be with Salman’s protagonist. The team wants to keep her character under wraps because she is a catalyst in the story."

Sikandar promises to be an action-packed extravaganza filled with thrilling sequences and high-octane drama. Salman Khan will portray a compassionate businessman who carries the weight of emotional scars from his past.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawans daughter “Looks exactly like him,” says his niece Anjini Dhawan

More Pages: Sikandar Box Office Collection

