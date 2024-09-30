Salman Khan will portray a compassionate businessman who carries the weight of emotional scars from his past.

Anjini Dhawan, the niece of actor Varun Dhawan, is set to join the star-studded cast of Salman Khan's upcoming action-packed film, Sikandar. This marks a significant step forward for the young actress, who recently made her modest debut in the dramedy Binny and Family last week.

Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan joins Salman Khan’s action entertainer Sikandar: Report

As per a report in Mid-day, while Binny and Family may not have achieved commercial success, it appears that Anjini's performance in the film caught the attention of the makers of Sikandar a highly anticipated project that promises to be a cinematic extravaganza. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss and also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, and Kajal Aggarwal, is slated for release during Eid 2025.

A source close to the production revealed, " It is not known yet what Anjini’s character’s relationship will be with Salman’s protagonist. The team wants to keep her character under wraps because she is a catalyst in the story."

Sikandar promises to be an action-packed extravaganza filled with thrilling sequences and high-octane drama. Salman Khan will portray a compassionate businessman who carries the weight of emotional scars from his past.

