Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kajol and Kriti Sanon starrer Do Patti to release on Netflix on October 25

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kajol and Kriti Sanon starrer Do Patti to release on Netflix on October 25

en Bollywood News Kajol and Kriti Sanon starrer Do Patti to release on Netflix on October 25

Written by Kanika Dhillon, Do Patti teases complex characters who blur the line between law and justice, right and wrong.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Netflix today announced the much-anticipated release of the thriller Do Patti, which will stream globally from October 25. A promotional video highlighting the lead characters was also released, building up the film’s promise to double up on the suspense and drama.

Produced by Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures alongside Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films, the Indian drama-thriller is directed by debutante Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. The star-studded feature will bring acting powerhouses Kajol and Kriti Sanon together in a twisted tale about twin sisters, harbouring deep secrets, and a determined police inspector seeking to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Set against the misty hills of the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, the case unfolds, muddled with half-truths and half-lies, where love, betrayal, and revenge create a melee of intrigue, deception, and drama.

In the promotional video, Kajol plays a fierce cop for the first time, questioning Kriti Sanon — only to learn that she’s dealing with twins. Taking on her first-ever double role on screen, Kriti Sanon will also double hat off-screen as both actor and producer. The film also marks Shaheer Sheikh’s film debut, who comes in as the suave Dhruv Sood and the love interest in a dangerous game of one-upmanship while protecting his own demons in the name of love.

Written by Kanika Dhillon, Do Patti teases complex characters who blur the line between law and justice, right and wrong. This emotional drama is set to make you question your personal moral yardstick. What lies beneath the surface of this seemingly serene town? Viewers are in for an intense ride through deception and mystery.

