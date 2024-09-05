Mithun Chakraborty's younger son, Namashi Chakraborty, is set to make his directorial debut. On his birthday, Namashi shared the news and said, “On my birthday today, I announce my first venture as a director, to be made under my home production MYRND MOVIES. I will also essay the lead role in the film.”

The film, which is yet to be titled, features a cast that includes Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Dishani Chakraborty, Kaushik Dasgupta, Vishnu Warrier, Shrikant Watts, Raahul Kanodia, and Samrat Rattan. Namashi, known for his roles in Bad Boy and Indian Fashion Factory, is preparing for a February 2025 release.

Mithun Chakraborty, born in Calcutta to Basanta Kumar and Shanti Rani Chakraborty, began his acting career with Mrigayaa (1976), earning a National Film Award for Best Actor for his role. He went on to win two more National Film Awards for Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998).

His notable films include Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Ghar Ek Mandir, Jallad, and Pyaar Jhukta Nahin. Recently, he appeared in The Kashmir Files directed by Vivek Agnihotri. This year, he was honored with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, on Republic Day.

Earlier this year, Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalized in Kolkata after suffering an ischemic cerebrovascular accident (stroke). According to the hospital's statement, the actor was admitted with symptoms including weakness in his right arm and leg.

