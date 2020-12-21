Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has begun the shooting of The Kashmir Files which stars Anupam Kher in a pivotal role. The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty and the shoot is underway in Mussoorie. But, the veteran actor recently collapsed on the set due to a terrible bout of food poisoning, and the shoot was called off for a day.

Director Vivek Agnihotri stated "We were shooting for a big action sequence. Everything was centered around Mithun Chakraborty's character but suddenly he suffered from a bout of infection and it was very bad. No normal person can stand or still in that condition but he went out for sometime and came back and finished the entire shoot. In no time, it was so bad I couldn’t imagine anybody shooting in such a condition. But, he went ahead and gave the shot. That is the reason why he has been a superstar. He told me in the last so many years he hasn't fallen sick. He was constantly asking me, “your shooting is not getting halted right?”. I am really, really surprised because I haven't seen anyone in the new generation working so dedicatedly.”

Further, he added “Mithun Da is the most focused hardworking and professional actor and that's why he is a superstar. Not only that when we came back for the shoot in the morning, he charged everybody with his energy and made sure that everyone is working at a fast speed. Because of that, we could cover the backlog which we had. Actors like Mithun Chakraborty are assets to any unit, any crew and any film.”

The filmmaker believes The Kashmir Files is a small step towards letting the world, especially his countrymen, know about the plight of Kashmiri Hindus. Featuring Anupam Kher in a pivotal role, The Kashmir Files is slated to release in 2021.

