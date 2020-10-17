Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay Chakraborty has been booked for rape and cheating by a 38-year-old woman. The complaint has been filed at Mumbai’s Oshiwara Police Station on Thursday, October 15.

Speaking to PTI, a police official said, “Accordingly, an offence under IPC sections 376 (rape), 376 (2) (n) (repeated rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 417 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) has been registered against the accused."

“The complainant said she was in a relationship with Mahaakshay Chakraborty from 2015 to 2018 and during that period he had promised to marry her. The woman said that during their relationship, she had gone to see Mahaakshay’s flat at Adarsh Nagar in Andheri West, which he had purchased in 2015. She said when she went there, the accused offered her a spiked soft drink and forced her to have physical relations with him," the official told the news agency.

The woman has also alleged that during their relationship, she got pregnant and that Mahaakshay told her to abort and gave her pills. The police official further said, “The woman said she used to ask Mahaakshay about their marriage. But in January 2018, he told her that he cannot marry her, which led to an altercation between them. She said when she called him, his mother Yogita Bali threatened her."

Reportedly, the same woman had filed a complaint against Mahaakshay Chakraborty and his mother Yogita Bali at the Begumpur Police Station in Delhi in June 2018. The complainant had reportedly moved to Delhi with her brother to stay with her family friend. The case forwarded to the crime branch as the complaint was registered under 376 (rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), and others.

As per reports, Mahaaskshay Chakraborty and Yogita Bali had received anticipatory bail by Delhi court. In March 2020, the Delhi High Court directed the complainant to file the FIR in Mumbai where the incident took place. Following that, she filed a complaint in Mumbai in July, this year.

