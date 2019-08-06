Mission Mangal vs Batla House: John Abraham speaks about clashing with Akshay Kumar for two years in a row

It is going to be battle of big films this Independence Day 2019 with Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal clashing with John Abraham’s Batla House. While they are both different genre of films, one thing is common that they are both telling stories based on real events. But, this won’t be the first time that Akshay and John will be clashing at the box office. Last year, they had a face off with Gold and Satyameva Jayate.

John Abraham is set to play Police officer Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who spearheaded the Batla House encounter. Speaking about clashing with his friend two years in a row, he said that if anyone had noticed the trajectory of any big actor, they have always released movies on a holiday. Then, why shouldn’t he do the same since festivals and holidays get bigger footfalls, as families step out together. He is okay if a bigger film is opposite him. John hopes one day he will have a bigger film. He wants to release Batla House since he is confident about his content and he hopes that any other content releasing along with his film is equally fantastic too.

While he agrees that business does get affected, he thinks it is other person’s concern and not his. Satyameva Jayate opened on Independence Day and it did well on opening day. So why not do it again? John said that he calculates about probability and failure. He knows what film of his will come in Rs. 40 – 60 crore bracket, Rs 80 – 100 crore and Rs 100 crore plus. He said he is prepared if his film earns less since he wants to do the films he likes and wants to tell the stories that he wants to.

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal will focus on the stories of women responsible for the success of Mangalyaan mission. It is being helmed by Jagan Shakti. Batla House is a story about the encounter that happened in Delhi between the police officials and the terrorist group, Indian Mujahideen.

