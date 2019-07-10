Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 10.07.2019 | 8:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Batla House Trailer Launch: John Abraham SPEAKS UP on clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It’s going to be battle of big films this Independence Day 2019. Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal, John Abraham‘s Batla House and Prabhas’ Saaho will be releasing in August 15. With all three different genre films, the audience will have a variety of movies to look forward to. But, this won’t be the first time Akshay and John will be clashing at the box office.

Batla House Trailer Launch John Abraham SPEAKS UP on clashing with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal

This afternoon, John Abraham launched the highly awaited trailer of Batla House. The film will see him as Police officer Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who spearheaded the Batla House encounter. At the trailer launch, when asked how he feels about clashing with Akshay Kumar at the box office, John said, “Make some noise for the Desi Boyz. Honestly, if there was a controversy I’d love to create. Akshay and me are very dear friends, we really get along. I mean just two days ago we messaged each other. There’s absolutely nothing. We are just releasing our films on the same day. There’s enough space. We are giving the audience a lot of things to choose from good films. I can say that our film is really good. I hope one choice that the audience has that this film is good. I hope the other two films (Saaho, Mission Mangal) are also very good. That’s all I can hope for. But, August 15 is a great day.”

Mission Mangal will focus on the stories of the women responsible for the success of Mangalyaan mission. It is being helmed by Jagan Shakti. Batla House is a story about the encounter that happened in Delhi between the police officials and the terrorist group, Indian Mujahideen.

Also Read: John Abraham – “If Sanjeev Kumar thinks I am not good enough, he can SHOOT me”

More Pages: Mission Mangal Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar to join hands with…

John Abraham – “If Sanjeev Kumar thinks I am…

Hrithik Roshan reveals he shed tears with…

BREAKING: Release of Akshay…

After Article 15, Anubhav Sinha to reunite…

WOAH! Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor to…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification