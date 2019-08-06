Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.08.2019 | 3:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Hrithik Roshan thinks it’s sad that his relationship with Sussane Khan is considered rare

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan parted ways way back in 2014 and the couple has two kids, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Even after parting ways, the duo has decided to stand united when it comes to their boys and make sure to give them the assurance that their parents will always be there for them. As surprising as it is, a lot of people find it rare that the two are still going on vacations as a family.

Hrithik Roshan thinks it’s sad that his relationship with Sussane Khan is considered rare

In his recent interview, Hrithik opened up about how he feels about people’s reaction to their relationship. He said that it is said how people think his equation with his ex-wife is rare when it should be a common practice. As a man who is raising two boys, he needs to show them that their mother is loved and respected no matter what. His kids need to learn that even when their parents are separated, they still stand united as a family.

Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s War with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The movie’s trailer looks action-packed and is slated to release on October 2 under Yash Raj Films’ banner.

Also Read: Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar to direct Hrithik Roshan for the most expensive 3D project

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 inspires…

Super 30 Box Office Collections – The…

Box Office: Super 30 has another huge jump…

Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar to direct…

Super 30 Box Office Collections - Super 30…

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 declared tax…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification