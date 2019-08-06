Hrithik Roshan thinks it’s sad that his relationship with Sussane Khan is considered rare

Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan parted ways way back in 2014 and the couple has two kids, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Even after parting ways, the duo has decided to stand united when it comes to their boys and make sure to give them the assurance that their parents will always be there for them. As surprising as it is, a lot of people find it rare that the two are still going on vacations as a family.

In his recent interview, Hrithik opened up about how he feels about people’s reaction to their relationship. He said that it is said how people think his equation with his ex-wife is rare when it should be a common practice. As a man who is raising two boys, he needs to show them that their mother is loved and respected no matter what. His kids need to learn that even when their parents are separated, they still stand united as a family.

Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s War with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The movie’s trailer looks action-packed and is slated to release on October 2 under Yash Raj Films’ banner.

Also Read: Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar to direct Hrithik Roshan for the most expensive 3D project