Abdu Rozik was associated with the hospitality and consultancy firm which came under the name of Aliasgar Shirazi, who was recently arrested for narcotics trafficking.

Best known for his social media posts and also a key contestant of Bigg Boss 16, Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate owing to his association with Aliasgar Shirazi. On Tuesday, after reportedly a three-hour questioning session, the ED recorded Abdu’s statement after his name was associated with the hospitality and consultancy firm which was under the name Shirazi.

Abdu Rozik gets questioned by ED in money laundering case

For the unversed, reports revealed that Aliasgar Shirazi was taken into custody under the charges of narcotics trafficking of a drug named Ketamine, on January 5. Followed by this, the ED investigated further when the name of Abdu Rozik is expected to have cropped up as an an ambassador for one of their business ventures. As per close sources claiming in reports, Abdu was approached by the company to be associated with their hospitality brand and presented him with an offer of being a brand ambassador for one of their upcoming fast-food joints, to which the singer agreed.

Abdu, in his statement, reportedly has asserted that he has never met Shirazi and also maintained that he had entered the contract in a profit sharing basis, once the food joint started. In the same statement, Rozik also assured that he never received anything further since the deal did not work out and the restaurant too was shut down later.

The Tajikistan singer’s lawyer Prashant Patil was quoted in a Hindustan Times report giving out a statement about Abdu, saying, “My client, Abdu Rozik, was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the capacity of a prosecution witness against one Krunal Oza of Hustlers Hospitality Private Limited. As his duty towards the law enforcement agencies in our country, Abdu Rozik has travelled all over from Dubai to depose his statement under section 50 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.”

“He has provided the necessary documents and has cooperated with the investigation. He stands committed to cooperating with the investigation as and when required. My client did not get even a penny from the firm for the brand ambassador role, and he played no role in the case as per ED’s probe,” the advocate added.

