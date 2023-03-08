Netflix has confirmed the return of 6 fan-favourite series: Season 3 of She, Mismatched, Kota Factory, Delhi Crime, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and Season 2 of Class.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, “Since 2021, our series have consistently delivered on entertaining our audiences. Breakout hits like Khakee, Class, Mismatched, Trial by Fire, Delhi Crime and more have all been watched and loved. Madam Sir, to the Bollywood Wives and of course, every student’s very own Jeetu Bhaiya (from Kota Factory) have become household names in India and that speaks volumes about the strength and quality of our stories and the impact they have had on our viewers. Our audiences expect a level of quality so for them to connect and invest in the storylines in the way that they have means that we’ve done our job well. It's so exciting to build on these shows with the returning seasons and to contribute towards the growing list of Netflix’s global hit series, while at the same time receiving fan love across India. I’m happy to say our series are being enjoyed and we can't wait for our audiences to be able to continue their journey with their favourite characters with new seasons of Class, Mismatched, She, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Kota Factory and Delhi Crime.”

MISMATCHED

Dimple and Rishi will be coming back with Mismatched season 3. The adaptation of the book 'When Dimple met Rishi’ has proven to be widely popular with fans in India and around the world. The light-hearted rom-com, Mismatched S2, was on Netflix’s Top 10 in TV in 9 countries including India, UAE, Qatar, and Sri Lanka, among others. The trailer of season 2 garnered over 30 million views post its launch on September 21st, 2022.

SHE

A third season of She is currently in development. In the first two seasons, the thrilling crime-drama revolved around the life of a timid police constable and how she evolved into a strong, confident woman who realises her dormant sexuality’s potential. Season 2 was in the Top 10 in TV in 11 countries including India, Pakistan, Malaysia, UAE, among others.

THE FABULOUS LIVES OF BOLLYWOOD WIVES

The ever-popular reality series, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which gave our members in India and across the world a glimpse into the glamorous life of these wives, will return for a third season. Season 2 trended Top 10 in TV in 7 countries including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, among others.

KOTA FACTORY

We will welcome a third season of Kota Factory, a story of an earnest but unexceptional student and his friends navigating campus life. The story is set in Kota, a city of coaching centres known to train India's finest collegiate minds. Season 2 was trending in Top 10 in India in TV for the first 4 weeks of its release.

DELHI CRIME

A third season of the popular and gripping true crime series has been confirmed. The series delves into real investigations undertaken by Delhi police. In 2020, Netflix series Delhi Crime won India's first International Emmy for best drama series. The season 2 of the series was in Top 10 in TV in 11 countries including India such as Singapore, Bangladesh, Mauritius, among others. The trailer of S2 also garnered over 39 million views post its launch on August 8th, 2022.

CLASS

Netflix's latest series Class launched in February this year. Class featured in the global Top 10 and was trending in Top 10 in TV in 13 countries such as Kenya, UAE, Qatar, Maldives, among others. The series has been confirmed to return for a second season.

