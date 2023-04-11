17 years ago, Rakhi Sawant had accused Mika Singh of harassment and misbehaviour after he kissed her without consent, on camera.

Readers would be aware of the controversial Mika Singh and Rakhi Sawant case where the friends turned foes after the popular singer ‘forcibly’ kissed the actress-dancer at a bash. Followed by the incident, Rakhi filed an FIR against the Punjabi musician for sexual misconduct and misbehaviour. While the case was registered about seventeen years ago, now the advocates of Singh have submitted a plea, requesting the court to quash the FIR.

Mika Singh and Rakhi Sawant kissing case: Bombay HC seeks to quash the case after receiving approval from both parties

Justice AC Gadkari and PD Naik heard the case earlier today at the Bombay High Court wherein they have the lawyer of Rakhi Sawant, Ayush Pasbola, to submit a fresh affidavit after the latter claimed that they misplaced the original one that was filed during the incident. On the other hand, lawyer Falguni Brahmbhatt (Mika’s lawyer) also opened up about the chargesheet being filed against Mika Singh but asserted that charges were not pressed against him.

Furthermore, Falguni has also asserted in reports about the two celebrities burying the hatchet and becoming friends once again. On the other hand, Sawant’s new affidavit also seems to be in agreement with Falguni’s claims wherein it has been revealed that Rakhi has resolved her differences with Mika and that she has no objection in quashing the FIR filed against the singer. However, the final decision on the same is awaited.

Almost over a decade and half ago, Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh were good friends and the dancer-actress also attended his parties with equal glam. When she celebrated the singer’s birthday with him, the latter forcibly kissed her on camera, and the photo went viral. The singer, later, claimed that Rakhi smeared cake on his face despite several warnings and he wanted to “teach her a lesson” by kissing her.

This, obviously, did not go down well with Sawant, who decided to pursue the matter legally and filed an FIR against the musician for his misbehaviour.

