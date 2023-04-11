The much awaited trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was finally released yesterday by the makers, on Monday, April 10. A memorable event was also held on this special occasion and it was attended by not just lead actor Salman Khan but also by the entire star cast, comprising Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Jagapathi Bapu, director Farhad Samji, Zee Studios’ CBO Shariq Patel and singers Sukhbir, Palak Mucchal and Payal Dev. Interestingly, the trailer was launched just 11 days before the film’s release. All eyes are already now on April 21, the day Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be out in cinemas.

BREAKING: Advance booking of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan commences overseas; expected to begin in India by Monday, April 17

Meanwhile, just a few hours after the launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s trailer, the advance booking of the film commenced in the United Kingdom. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers and Zee Studios felt it was right to start the ticket sales overseas as the film carries tremendous buzz. It’s Salman Khan’s first full-fledged Eid release in cinemas after 4 years. They are confident that shows will start fast-filling in no time.”

The source also said, “Not just United Kingdom, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s advance booking has also started in Australia, that too on Sunday before the trailer was even out. A few more countries in Europe also begun selling tickets on Sunday. Soon, tickets will also be sold in UAE, a crucial market considering that Salman Khan’s Eid releases fare really well in the Middle-Eastern country.”

When asked, when the booking will begin in the home market, India, the source replied, “The makers are contemplating starting the advance booking by Monday, April 17. There’s a small possibility that the ticket sales might also begin on Sunday, April 16.”

Another source said, “Nothing is sure as of now as to when Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s tickets will be sold by theatres in India. It can happen on April 17, before the 17th, or even after the 17th. A decision will be taken in a few days.”

