Last Updated 03.12.2021 | 12:49 PM IST

Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith and Meredith Hagner confirmed to star in Bill Lawrence, Vince Vaughn’s Apple Series Bad Monkey

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

American actresses Michelle Monaghan, Meredith Hagner and British actress Jodie Turner-Smith have been confirmed to star together in the upcoming Apple drama series Bad Monkey, with Marcos Siega of Dexter and The Flight Attendant now onboard to direct the first episode and executive produce.

Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith and Meredith Hagner confirmed to star in Bill Lawrence, Vince Vaughn's Apple Series Bad Monkey

The trio of actresses joins previously announced series lead Vince Vaughn in the show, which is being written by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, as reported by Variety.

Based on Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 novel of the same name, the show tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas.

Monaghan plays Bonnie, a mysterious woman trapped in an abusive, loveless marriage. She complicates Yancy’s life both personally and professionally as a secret from her past resurfaces. Turner-Smith of Queen & Slim stars as Dragon Queen/Gracie. She’s both revered and feared on Andros as she practices Obeah alongside her contentious grandmother. Hagner will play Eve. She’s questioned by Yancy about her dead husband and he feels she might know more than she’s saying.

Lawrence is writing and executive producing Bad Monkey via Doozer Productions. Vaughn executive produces in addition to starring. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold executive produces alongside Siega and Matt Tarses. Doozer’s Liza Katzer is co-executive producer. Warner Bros. Television, where Doozer is under an overall deal, serves as the studio.

Also Read: Michelle Monaghan returns in Mission: Impossible – Fallout

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

