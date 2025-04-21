You’ve put out a very passionate video in response to Anurag Kashyap’s shocking slur against the Brahmin community?

I feel this man has crossed all limits of decency. Bhai Sahab, this arrogant and ignorant individual, who claims to be a filmmaker and social commentator, is completely out of his mind. He has clearly lost not just his sanity but also his creative spark. His frustration stems from his repeated failures, and he is in desperate need of counselling.

Manoj Muntashir warns Anurag Kashyap over brahmin comment: “Don’t test our patience”

Would he dare make such a comment about any other community?

I challenge him to try. He would be ripped apart and left to rot. Hindus have always been benevolent and tolerant, and that grace has often come at the cost of their dignity. But let’s not forget—Durvasa and Parashuram were Brahmins too. Their rage is legendary.

Do you think Kashyap has serious anger management issues?

Don’t test our patience any further. The consequences won’t be pleasant. This man has long been the flag bearer of cinema laced with vulgarity in every shape, size, and form. After wreaking havoc on Indian cinema, he now seems determined to fracture society as well.

