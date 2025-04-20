Rajkummar Rao is currently preparing for his upcoming romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi, which is set to hit theatres on May 9. Meanwhile, reports suggest that he is in talks to play prominent public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in an upcoming biopic. This news comes after Aamir Khan reportedly opted out of the lead role.

Rajkummar Rao in talks to play Ujjwal Nikam in upcoming biopic after Aamir Khan’s exit

According to Mid-day, sources revealed, “Dinesh is keen on having Rajkummar play Nikam. He brings the right intensity and range to the role. Preliminary talks have been positive, but Raj is immersed in prep for Vikramaditya Motwane’s next, which is a physically and emotionally demanding script since he plays a sportsman. The dates will need to be worked out.”

The source added, “It was always going to be a compelling courtroom drama with a political undercurrent, but now the team is exploring a grittier and more grounded treatment that fits Raj’s style more, if he comes on board.”

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that, “Aamir was introduced to the journey of Ujjwal Nikam in the pre-pandemic times and he has been interested in bringing it to the spectacle ever since then. There have been several drafts of scripts written by multiple producer partners, but after all the discussions, Aamir is now on the verge of locking his association with Dinesh Vijan on the Ujjwal Nikam Biopic.” While Aamir was originally set to star in the film, he will now only be involved as a producer.

The source further stated, “The idea is to take it on floors in 2024 and the casting calls are expected to roll out from year-end. While Aamir was definitely considering leading the biopic himself, one can’t say if it’s a film starring Aamir Khan or a production with another actor stepping in to play the lead at this point in time.”

