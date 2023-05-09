Tips Music (Tips Industries Limited) has signed a global publishing agreement with Sony Music Publishing (SMP). The deal will enable Sony Music Publishing to administer and promote the songs globally, expanding the reach and audience of Tips Music’s extensive catalogue. The entertainment industry is witnessing a paradigm shift with Bollywood music gaining popularity globally.

Tips Music and Sony Music publishing sign global deal

The deal between Tips Music and SMP is anticipated to boost the publishing and royalty earnings of the Bollywood music label while enabling its artists to attain a more extensive global audience. The agreement covers administration, synchronization, and catalogue promotion of the Indian music label’s repertoire. SMP will also be promoting Tips Music’s wide array of songs in international markets.

Speaking about the collaboration, Kumar Taurani, Managing Director of Tips Industries Limited (Tips Music), said, “We are thrilled to partner with Sony Music Publishing, one of the most prestigious music publishing companies in the world. This agreement is an excellent opportunity for us to expand our reach and showcase our music to a global audience. This partnership will not only increase our publishing and royalty collection, but undoubtedly take Indian music to international shores, entertaining audiences around the globe. At Tips Music, we take pride in our extensive collection of hit Bollywood songs, making our music library one of the most comprehensive Indian music catalogues. We are committed to further fuelling the growth of the Indian music industry by catering to audiences beyond borders.”

President, International of Sony Music Publishing Guy Henderson said, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Kumar and his team at Tips to the Sony Music Publishing family. Tips have established an amazing collection of songs over their more than thirty years in this business and continue to add to this legacy globally as Indian repertoire takes its rightful place on the world stage. With our global reach we look forward to working with Tips to grow both its business and that of its songwriters.”

Sony Music Publishing Director of India Dinraj Shetty said, “We at SMP are delighted to enter into partnership with Tips Music, one of the richest music catalogues of India, and to represent them across global markets.”

The strategic deal gives SMP access to Tips Music’s vast catalogue that comprises of over 30,000+ tracks and 5,500+ albums spanning across 24 languages.

