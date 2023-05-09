The makers of the upcoming ZEE5 movie Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and its main lead Manoj Bajpayee have received a legal notice from the charitable trust of the rape convict Asaram for allegedly modelling the character of the villain in the movie on the convict. They have also sent the notice to the Information & Broadcasting Ministry and CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) while urging them to stall the release of the movie and remove of its trailer from the internet.

Mentioning that the content of the teaser and trailer is “derogatory” and “highly objectionable” towards Asaram, the notice added, “That, it is also worthwhile to submit that in the teaser and trailer of the movie aforesaid, very obscene and hatred language has been used, by filmmaker, which is not only derogatory, rather it impeaches the very character of my client by portraying him as ‘Ravan and serious rapist,’ which is an insult to his religious and spiritual character and so also belief and sentiments of the lacs of their followers and devotees. The movie seeks to portray him as a negative character, which would definitely cause irreparable damage to his character, reputation and standing in society and public at large in across the country and abroad.”

Advocate Satya Prakash Sharma has also alleged in the notice that the character, voice and name of the actor playing the villainous Godman also resembles that of Asaram.

The notice also mentions that Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai will cause immense “mental agony”, “humiliation” and “embarrassment” to Asaram and his devotees. The notice further states that the movie will “result in a loss of trust and respect among his followers and admirers, causing a significant impact on his social and financial standing. Furthermore, as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on the subject of certification of films, any content that may hurt the sentiments of a community or religious group must not be allowed to be shown in public.”

The notice adds that Asaram is currently facing imprisonment against conviction under alleged offenses under POCSO act and that the film can have an influence in the final verdict. “The movie’s release is likely to have serious repercussions on my client’s appeal pending (and) final hearing before the Hon’ble Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur.

The advocate adds in the notice that Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai will be released directly on OTT. “However, the Government of India has also framed Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 to regularise OTT platforms. Therefore, in case the filmmakers of aforesaid movie proceed to release or telecast it on OTT platform, necessary restraint/ prohibitory orders may kindly be issued against the filmmakers for release/ telecast/ promotion of the movie in question on the OTT platform,” said the notice.

