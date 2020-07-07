Maninee De and Mihir Misra were dating for the last 16 years and tied the knot in 2014. While the couple lived in bliss for the last 16 years, they have been living separately for the past 6 months. Maninee De lives in Mumbai with her daughter from her first wedlock while Mihir Misra has moved to his parents’ house in Pune.

When enquired about the same, Maninee confirmed their separation and said that revealing the reason behind it is too personal. She respects the sanctity of their relationship and believes that even though they tried their best, the outcome isn’t in their hands. The actress further said that people had speculated they won’t be together for more than 3 weeks and they went on to prove them wrong with their 16 years old relationship.

Since Maninee believes in the aesthetic way of life, she thinks it was a karmic debt that the couple paid.

