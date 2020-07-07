Bollywood Hungama

Shilpa Shetty sells her stake in IOSIS Wellness after 10 years; says she has got too much on her plate 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday to announce that she has sold her stake from IOSIS wellness spa after having been the co-owner for ten years. The actress said that she has too much on her plate and therefore considered this to be the best decision. 

Shilpa took to Instagram and shared a n old picture with Kiran Bawa, who is her partner and also bought her stakes in the business. “It’s been 10 glorious years having partnered with @iosiswellness to take beauty and wellness across the country. Due to being over-committed with too much on my plate personally and professionally, I have decided to sell my stake and am happy to announce that my share in the business has been bought out by my partner, @kiranbawa76. I wish her all the best in taking this wonderful brand to greater heights. Would like to thank all our patrons, franchisees, and staff for their love & continued support," she wrote. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be soon seen in the film Nikamma which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The actress is also a part of the film Hungama 2 directed by Priyadarshan. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezan Jaffrey. 

ALSO READ: Raj Kundra pens the loveliest birthday wish for Shilpa Shetty, calls her the queen of his life 

