Ruling all mediums of entertainment, Maniesh Paul is currently making all the right noise with his projects. While JugJugg Jeeyo is already the talk of the town, Maniesh Paul has signed a web show directed by Rakhtanchal fame Ritam Srivastav.

Leading the thriller-drama series, Maniesh Paul begins the shoot for the show this week, beginning the first schedule in Nainital.

A source confirmed the news saying, "Maniesh Paul will floor everyone with this show. While people know him for his comic timing, he will be unfolding the unseen aspect of his versatility by getting into the thriller-drama zone."

Trending on the internet currently with the entertaining reels on Nach Punjabban promoting his upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo, Maniesh Paul has been creating a huge excitement for the film.

From ruling the television to being touted as the Sultan of Stage with his hosting skills, Maniesh Paul has impressed with his podcast too, presenting heartwarming stories of people from different walks of life.

With acing all avenues of entertainment, we can't wait for Maniesh Paul's digital debut.

