As Kartik Aaryan refuses to slow down in earnings for his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he has delivered the first blockbuster of Bollywood post-pandemic after already making it the biggest weekend opener of the year.

Many blockbuster biggies failed to make a mark as Kartik did, including Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj which is treading slow even in the first week. He also beat films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt and YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh to deliver the first blockbuster since the pandemic from Bollywood and truly prove his standing among the A-league of actors.

His film seems to be going stronger than any other even in its third week as it has crossed 200 cr worldwide and is inching towards Rs. 175 cr collection in India leaving behind any Hindi film that has been released this year.

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 raging at the box office, Kartik next has Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his pipeline.

