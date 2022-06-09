The Indian version of Fear Factor, Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty, is all set to be back with its 12th season. The contestants are currently all pumped as they have begun the shoot in South Africa. While several reports earlier stated that Rubina Dilaik is the highest paid celebrity on the show, but it turns out Jannat Zubair Rahmani, TV actress and social media star, is getting paid whopping amount per episode.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannnat Zubair charges Rs. 18 lakh per episode; beats Mr. Faisu, Munawar Faruqui to become highest paid celebrity on Rohit Shetty’s show

According to ABP Live, Jannat Zubair has surpassed several big names on this season of the reality show to become the highest paid celeb. She is reportedly Rs. 18 lakh per episode followed by Mr. Faisu aka Faizal Shaikh who is reportedly earning Rs. 17 lakh per episode.

This year, the 15 participants include Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard and Faisal Sheikh. The show is currently being filmed in South Africa and will air on Colors soon.

