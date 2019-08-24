Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.08.2019 | 4:37 PM IST

Malaika Arora talks about trolls attacking her over her relationship with Arjun Kapoor

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have not made their relationship official, but their public appearances and social media interactions speak volumes about the bond they share. However, Malaika Arora has often been at the receiving end of trolls for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. Recently, the actress opened up about the negative things being spoken about her.

Malaika Arora talks about trolls attacking her over her relationship with Arjun Kapoor

She said that one needs to get used to this whole prospect if they are in this business and are a celebrity. She said that there will always be scrutiny about anything and everything that everybody does.

Recently, the duo has started posting pictures with each and commenting on each other’s posts. The two had shared pictures clicked by the other while they were in Melbourne attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happyyyyy sundayyyyyy……/ ♥️♥️♥️

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Malaika had also posted a picture with Arjun Kapoor for the latter’s birthday with a sweet message. They had been to New York for Arjun’s birthday and their loved-up posts for each other proved that they indeed are in a relationship.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor … love n happiness always

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on


Malaika has been slammed for posting pictures with Arjun. Reacting to that she said that you cannot stop people as it is their personal opinion.

On the work front, Malaika keeps herself busy with reality shows where she features as co-judge. She also runs a yoga studio and a fashion label.

Also Read : This video of Arjun Kapoor standing up for Malaika Arora is breaking the internet

