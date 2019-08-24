Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have not made their relationship official, but their public appearances and social media interactions speak volumes about the bond they share. However, Malaika Arora has often been at the receiving end of trolls for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. Recently, the actress opened up about the negative things being spoken about her.

She said that one needs to get used to this whole prospect if they are in this business and are a celebrity. She said that there will always be scrutiny about anything and everything that everybody does.

Recently, the duo has started posting pictures with each and commenting on each other’s posts. The two had shared pictures clicked by the other while they were in Melbourne attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

View this post on Instagram Happyyyyy sundayyyyyy……/ ♥️♥️♥️ A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Aug 17, 2019 at 11:34pm PDT

Malaika had also posted a picture with Arjun Kapoor for the latter’s birthday with a sweet message. They had been to New York for Arjun’s birthday and their loved-up posts for each other proved that they indeed are in a relationship.



Malaika has been slammed for posting pictures with Arjun. Reacting to that she said that you cannot stop people as it is their personal opinion.

On the work front, Malaika keeps herself busy with reality shows where she features as co-judge. She also runs a yoga studio and a fashion label.

