Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala will next be seen starring in Prasthanam together marking their onscreen reunion after a decade. The talented duo has given some major hits in the early 90s and their chemistry was loved by the audiences. Prasthanam is the remake of a namesake 2010 hit Telugu film and is quite an anticipated one. The writer Farhad Samji shed light on the film and spoke about how they have kept the basic premise of the film and characters the same and have managed to make a few changes that were essential.

The film is directed by Dev Katta and stars Ali Fazal with Satyajeet Dubey as Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala’s kids who will portray the roles of complete opposites; one being fiery and feisty while the other one will be calm and composed. Manisha Koirala and Sanjay Dutt were last seen together in Mehbooba and will now reunite on screen only to portray powerful personalities. Farhad Samji further adds, ‘’I have grown up watching these two brilliant actors, but in this film, you will see them as characters and not actors. There is turbulence in their relationship and the story revolves around how they overcome it. We usually categorize characters as the hero, heroine, villain, and comedian, but in Prassthanam, everyone is related to each other in certain ways. It’s the complexity of relationships which keeps us glued. As compared to Singham and Simmba, which given the genre, were the epitome of ‘commercial’ writing, Prassthanam falls in more real space and has plenty of drama to spice up the proceedings”

Prasthanam is slated to release on September 20 clashing with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Dulquer Salman starrer The Zoya Factor.

Also Read: SCOOP: Sanjay Dutt and Sidharth Malhotra to star in Prakash Jha’s next

More Pages: Prasthanam Box Office Collection