Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who will next be seen in The Zoya Factor, has recently revealed that she suffers from iodine deficiency. The actress along with the team recently revealed the motion poster of The Zoya Factor where Sonam will be seen playing the role of the Indian cricket team’s lucky charm. She was last seen in Veere Di Wedding and is now back from her break to be seen with Dulquer Salman for the first time.

She took to her Instagram story on Friday to inform her fans that she recently found out about her iodine deficiency. It read, “Just a note to all the vegetarians or vegans out there! Please make sure you’re using salt with iodine in it. I’ve just found out I have an iodine deficiency.” Speaking further about preventing iodine deficiency she wrote, “Table salt is the easiest way to get iodine.”

The Zoya Factor is based on a namesake book by Anuja Chauhan and will release in theatres on September 20.

