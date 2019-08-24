Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.08.2019 | 4:37 PM IST

The Zoya Factor actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja suffers from iodine deficiency!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who will next be seen in The Zoya Factor, has recently revealed that she suffers from iodine deficiency. The actress along with the team recently revealed the motion poster of The Zoya Factor where Sonam will be seen playing the role of the Indian cricket team’s lucky charm. She was last seen in Veere Di Wedding and is now back from her break to be seen with Dulquer Salman for the first time.

The Zoya Factor actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja suffers from iodine deficiency!

She took to her Instagram story on Friday to inform her fans that she recently found out about her iodine deficiency. It read, “Just a note to all the vegetarians or vegans out there! Please make sure you’re using salt with iodine in it. I’ve just found out I have an iodine deficiency.” Speaking further about preventing iodine deficiency she wrote, “Table salt is the easiest way to get iodine.”

The Zoya Factor actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja suffers from iodine deficiency!

The Zoya Factor is based on a namesake book by Anuja Chauhan and will release in theatres on September 20.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja addresses the Kashmir issue and says she hopes there’s a PEACEFUL way of working things out

More Pages: The Zoya Factor Box Office Collection

