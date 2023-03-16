Underworld Ka Kabzaa will be available for Rs 150 tomorrow on its first day and Rs 120 on the weekdays starting Monday March 20.

Producer Anand Pandit’s Underworld Ka Kabzaa is all set to release in theatres tomorrow March 17. The film is the Hindi version of the Kannada movie Kabzaa. Even before the movie hits the theatres, the makers have decided to slash the tickets rates at Rs 150 for its first day tomorrow and Rs 120 on the coming weekdays (Monday to Thursday) only for the Hindi version.

Makers of Underworld Ka Kabzaa slash ticket prices to Rs 150 and Rs 120

Throwing more light on the decision, the makers said in a statement, “To celebrate the love for Indian Cinema, producer Anand Pandit has slashed ticket prices for Underworld Ka Kabzaa to flat Rs 150, an offer valid only for tomorrow. The coming week gets even more exciting as the moviegoers can buy the ticket for a flat Rs 120 from March 20 to 23.”

Directed by R Chandru, Underworld Ka Kabzaa is a period gangster saga that stars Upendra, Shriya Saran, Kichcha Sudeep, and Shivarajkumar in pivotal roles. The film will also be releasing tomorrow in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Underworld Ka Kabzaa is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian.

Speaking about how excited he is for backing the film, Anand Pandit recently said, “I have always been drawn to strong content that is language agnostic and this film not only has a powerful story, but explosive action, a breathtaking scale and a strong, authentic core. More than a Rs 120 crore film, Kabzaa is a passion project for the entire team. The audience can smell a good film and they know this is the one they cannot afford to miss when it releases on March 17.”

Also Read: Underworld Ka Kabzaa star Shriya Saran speaks on being a part of Pan-India film; says, “I am truly honoured”

More Pages: Underworld Ka Kabzaa Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.