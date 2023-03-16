REVEALED: Zwigato makers had to clarify before the Censor Board that a song played in the film is neither anti-national nor anti-social

Kapil Sharma is known for its in-your-face comic timing. His debut film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015), showed Kapil in a similar kind of avatar and the audiences lapped it up. But in his upcoming release, Zwigato, the funny man will be seen in a serious avatar. The actor plays the role of a delivery executive in a small town in India. The trailer caught the attention, especially due to Kapil’s presence.

REVEALED: Zwigato makers had to clarify before the Censor Board that a song played in the film is neither anti-national nor anti-social

Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that Zwigato’s Censor process was completed way back in November 2022. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted a ‘U’ certificate to the makers. However, the rating was given after the makers carried out certain changes. Firstly, the word ‘c*****a’ was muted in three places. And secondly, the makers had to give a clarification before the examining committee as well as an assurance that the song ‘Lal Phool’ is purely fictional and not related to any anti-social or anti-national group or organization.

The said song is played in a crucial scene in Zwigato’s second half, involving Swanand Kirkire. An industry insider told Bollywood Hungama, “This is probably the first time that a filmmaker must have given such an assurance to the Censor Board. This is unheard of and also unprecedented.”

After these instructions were adhered to, the examining committee granted the certificate to the makers of Zwigato. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 106 minutes. In other words, Zwigato’s runtime is 1 hour 46 minutes.

Directed by Nandita Das, Zwigato also stars Shahana Goswami. Swanand Kirkire, Gul Panag and Saiyami Kher feature in the film in cameo appearances.

Zwigato’s trailer was launched on March 1 where Kapil Sharma revealed, “I did ask Nandita ma’am after the narration why did she think of me for this role. Toh inhone badi acchi baat boli. Mujhe tab thodi der ke liye samaj mein nahin aaya ki meri liye compliment thi ya insult thi! She said, ‘Iss film ke liye mujhe global star Shah Rukh Khan bhi haan karenge, toh main unko bhi nahin lungi. Aur tumhara chehra aam aadmi jaisa hai. Hence, I feel that you are suitable for the character.’”

Also Read: Kapil Sharma talks about his role in Zwigato; says, “Since I am a father, a sentiment comes from within”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.